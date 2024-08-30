Bully Ray Reacts To AEW Dynamite Segment With Swerve Strickland & Adam Page

Former AEW World Champion confronted his nemesis, "Hangman" Adam Page, on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" following Page's interference costing Swerve the title at All In. The two blood rivals are set to face off on September 7 at All Out in a steel cage match. Thursday on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray called in to assess the war or words between the two former world champions that set up their fourth singles encounter.

"I enjoyed the segment. I thought they did a great job. I liked the psychology of why they're putting themselves in a steel cage," Bully said, noting that he'd been critical of unnecessary stipulations in the past. However, Bully felt Page didn't react logically to Strickland's revelation that he had once again invaded Page's home.

"Any man who told me to my face ... 'I came back to your house and saw you getting in the car with your pregnant wife?' I would've dropped him where he was standing," Bully explained.

Bully feels that Page's lack of action is especially egregious considering his role as the heel in the feud.

"How is Hangman the heel?" Bully asked, noting that Swerve's home invasion, as well as Page's inability to beat him, make Hangman the underdog. Page has yet to defeat Strickland one-on-one in their feud, or in matches like the three-way at AEW Revolution or the recent Blood & Guts match.

"It doesn't make logical sense," Bully insisted.

