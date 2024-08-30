Samoa Joe Discusses Genesis Of AEW Team With HOOK & Shibata

After he lost the AEW World Championship to Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty, Samoa Joe found himself a couple of friends in the form of Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK, who banded together to cut the branches off of Chris Jericho's "Learning Tree." However, Jericho got the last laugh on Joe when he drove him through a wall with a forklift, forcing HOOK and Shibata to fight without Joe's help. In reality, Joe was written off of TV to film the second season of the "Twisted Metal" TV show, and to promote the show, Joe recently took part in Q&A session "Terrificon," where he was asked how his alliance with Shibata and HOOK came about.

"Just talking with HOOK and knowing Shibata, and seeing these two talents, I wanted to do something different with them," Joe said. "I wanted ... the world to see a little bit more both of their personalities. I sat there and I sat with Tony [Khan], we kind of figured out this would be kind of a good group of us three, and I think within the past few weeks we've been seeing a lot more of their personality, a lot more of what they're capable of."

Joe revealed that he actually met HOOK when he was a child through working with Taz in TNA Wrestling, though he noted that he never knew HOOK personally and had to be told by someone else that he was Taz's son for everything to click. The former AEW World Champion admitted that it's cool to see HOOK as a fully grown man these days, and is more than happy to help him and other young talents when he needs to.

