Jim Ross Says AEW Needs To Be Cautious With This Star

AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in with what he thinks the company should do with Ricochet, who made his surprise debut at All In 2024 during the Casino Gauntlet match. Despite not being in the match for too long due to Christian Cage getting the win shortly after his arrival, he reminded everyone why he is the pioneering high-flyer everyone has known of for years. With that being said, Ross stated on his "Grilling JR" podcast that AEW needs to be careful with Ricochet as he might call himself 'The One and Only,' but there are a number of AEW stars who are just as athletic as he is.

"I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his progress," Ross said. "I think, because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots, that you have to take time to differentiate yourself from those guys. To some wrestling fans who are say, casual, a spot's a spot. The hardcore's remember the last time they did it and what it was called originally and it's got a new name...so all those holds now, those finishes, have backstories, which is fine. But if that's the case and we can agree on that, then hopefully AEW will not rush Ricochet because he's not over right now."

Ross explained that he loves Ricochet for his ability and has a tremendous upside for the future. However, AEW needs to allow him to get over naturally as the surprise of him being new to the company will eventually wear off. Ricochet left WWE in July after his contract expired, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in his new stomping grounds.

