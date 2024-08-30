Jim Ross Assesses Swerve Strickland's Performance At AEW All In 2024

Swerve Strickland had a lengthy run with the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for the star, he lost the gold in a heated battle against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: London. According to many online, the match was the highlight of the pay-per-view, but did Strickland perform at Danielson's level in the eyes of the veterans?

Advertisement

Speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross assessed Strickland's performance and claimed that he did everything he was supposed to. "The great workers know how to lose when it hurts them the least but it means the most," Ross claimed, adding that that as far as he knew, Strickland didn't argue against any spot in the match and that he was simply a professional throughout.

Ross additionally praised the match as a whole, and claimed that it was the main event for a reason. "Swerve did everything he could to make the transition to Bryan Danielson believable and smooth and effective. That's the mark of a pro," he said. Ross also noted that he's glad that Strickland is signed to AEW and also praised him for his performance with Chris Jericho.

Advertisement

Now that Strickland is no longer carrying gold, he's jumped right back into his rivalry with Hangman Page. The two men had a heated standoff on this week's "AEW Dynamite," and the old rivals will clash again in a Cage Match during the next pay-per-view, All Out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.