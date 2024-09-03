Eric Bischoff Reacts To Taz's Moment At AEW All In 2024

At AEW All In, HOOK regained the FTW Championship with the added help of his father, Taz. Taz, who served as a special guest commentator for the title, arose from his seat toward the conclusion of the match as Bryan Keith tried to distract the referee. Keith instead found himself yanked off the ring apron and locked into a Tazmisson. Meanwhile, HOOK made Chris Jericho, the defending champion, tap out to Redrum in the ring. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on Taz's surprise involvement in the FTW Championship match.

Advertisement

"I love seeing Taz. He got such a huge pop," Bischoff said. "I thought 'Oh my God, this could go down as the biggest pop of the night.' Things aren't really, really good later on in the show. Happy for Taz, but wow, if I was talent I'd be like 'Oh, I hope they like my match.' I love the father-son connection, but that's just me personally. I don't know how the rest of the audience feels about it."

As per FTW rules, the battle between HOOK and Jericho was sanctioned the scenario of under falls counting anywhere and anything going. With this in mind, Bischoff expected HOOK to be subjected to multiple interferences from Jericho's allies, namely Bryan Keith and Big Bill. What Bischoff didn't expect, however, was the involvement of Taz. Instead, he predicted the return of former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who was last seen losing to Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight on the July 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Advertisement

In losing to Jericho, Joe was written off of AEW television. Amidst his subsequent absence, Joe has reportedly been partaking in tapings for season two of Peacock's "Twisted Metal," with the option to appear on AEW programming during filming breaks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.