WWE's Liv Morgan Describes 'Big Realization' That Changed Her Outlook On Wrestling

WWE star Liv Morgan is arguably having her best run with the company this year after starting her "revenge tour" and winning the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch, as well as being featured in one of the hottest storylines on "WWE Raw" with the Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. However, prior to returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble this year, Morgan had been sidelined with a shoulder injury in July 2023 that kept her out of action for six months. As she revealed in a recent interview with US Weekly, that the time away from the ring allowed her to make a revelation about her career and herself.

"It wasn't until I came back from my injury this past year that I went from like, 'I'm lucky to be here' to 'I'm that b***h.' I don't know what that switch was," Morgan said. "I think that was my big realization in my time off. For the last 10 years of my life, I've been Liv Morgan, those are my formative, growing, stepping into my womanhood years. I had been so fixated on what I was doing in my career that I don't think I paid enough attention to myself, my wants, my needs, my hobbies, my interests, my likes, my dislikes. It wasn't until I had those months off where I only had to be myself."

Morgan's Women's World Championship reign currently sits at 97 days. She'll team with her Judgment Day partner Dominik Mysterio against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest this upcoming Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin.

