Bully Ray Highlights Issues With Hangman Page & Tomohiro Ishii's AEW Dynamite Match

Japanese and North American styles of in-ring wrestling are vastly different. Where North America relies on theatrics that require immediate reactions from the opponent, in Japan, non-reactions might make them look stronger. On "AEW Dynamite" this week, Adam Page and Tomohiro Ishii showcased exactly how Japanese strong style may or may not be read to North American fans. Bully Ray, a man who knows and has been showcased in various in-ring stipulations, commented on whether their strong-style match registered to his enjoyment and what could have changed.

"'Hangman' Page and Tomohiro Ishii beat the s*** out of each other. Forearms, chops, stiff, just laying their stuff in," Ray recapped on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "At first, I was a little 'eh' because there's no registering, but as the match went on, I just realized they're doing a Japanese psychology-style match. I like Japanese psychology, but that doesn't mean I don't like...the lack of registering and selling."

Ray felt that Ishii and Page could've reacted a bit more to each other's offense, as the logic behind no-selling didn't quite land with the WWE Hall of Famer, though Bully acknowledged it's a more widespread problem than just the Ishii/Page match.

"A punch, a forearm, a chop, everything should be at least registered," Bully explained, "but for the most part, I enjoyed this very aggressive match between Ishii and 'Hangman' Adam Page."

Following his victory against the "Stone Pitbull," Page was greeted by his old adversary, who he purposely distracted during the AEW World Title match at All In last Sunday, Swerve Strickland. These two will culminate their trilogy rivalry/fourth contested match in a steel cage next Saturday at All Out.

