LA Knight Defeats WWE Raw Star In US Title Open Challenge On SmackDown

A "WWE Raw" star made a surprise appearance on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to answer United States Champion LA Knight's open invitational for the title. Ludwig Kaiser answered Knight's challenge after Knight said he would defend the gold in Germany's capital city after successfully defending in Washington, DC last week. Before the match, Kaiser said that when he won the title from Knight, he would call it his own personal European Championship.

The pair were evenly matched to start off the bout, but Knight took the match outside of the ring, where Kaiser's mean streak began to show as he bounced Knight off the ring apron and the ring steps. Kaiser ran around the ring and kicked Knight's shoulder into the step in a move that previously took out Kofi Kingston. Kaiser was still in control of the match following a commercial break to the delight of the German crowd, before Knight battled back and sent him over the top rope before bashing Kasier's head off the German announce desk.

Knight was able to hit a neck breaker and followed it up with an elbow drop from the second rope, but Kaiser kicked out and was able to get back in the match. Kaiser countered a BFT into a pin before hitting a big clothesline, then a Death Valley Driver but Knight kicked out twice. Knight countered another move from GUNTHER and hit a BFT for the victory.

