Eric Bischoff Assesses Hall Of Fame Caliber Of Late WWE Star Sid Vicious

Sid Vicious' sudden passing early this week shocked the industry, and many tributes came pouring in for the veteran. However, many pointed out that despite his contributions to wrestling and his accolades, Vicious has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and now that he's passed away, the veteran will never experience his induction.

Eric Bischoff is one of the people who hope to see Vicious inducted sooner than later, and in a recent episode of "83 Weeks," he explained why the veteran deserves it. Bischoff believes that Vicious' credentials alone should be enough reason for his induction.

"But the impression, the legacy? Certainly [Hall of Fame worthy], all you need to do is take a look at social media and look at the responses you're getting," Bischoff pointed out. Bischoff then recalled that he had seen many clips on social media of Vicious in action in both WWE and WCW.

"Man, he deserves so much more credit than he got," he said. "He did all the little things right...great television, great character, especially a great character." Bischoff also noted that Vicious simply had the instinct to portray memorable characters, which is something that can't be taught.

Outside of wrestling, Viscious' character has also been praised, with Booker T again retelling the story of how he and his brother – Stevie Ray – got their start in WCW because of the veteran.

