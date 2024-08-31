Why Matt Hardy Thinks Netflix's Vince McMahon Documentary Will Be A 'Fair Assessment'

Netflix recently announced that they'll be releasing a docuseries on the life of Vince McMahon, which is set to arrive on their streaming platform on September 25. Naturally, the news sparked a lot of discussion in the wrestling world, with many wondering how accurate the series will depict McMahon's life. However, according to Matt Hardy on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Netflix will be fair in their assessment.

"My guess is that Netflix and company, they're gonna want to stay credible, so I guess — yes — it does end up being a pretty fair assessment of kinda what we know," Hardy opined. He then explained that if the story follows through by recognizing McMahon as an innovator and the "greatest promoter of all time" while still going through his downfall, it could still end up being a net positive for WWE as a whole. "It definitely should generate interest in WWE leading up to their debut on Netflix," Hardy said.

According to Dave Meltzer, McMahon sat down for several interviews for the docuseries, and has urged those at the helm of the program to make sure it's an honest portrayal. Additionally, Meltzer's report stated that those involved never felt that they were pressured around what they were allowed or not allowed to do. Interestingly, according to another report, WWE has no production rights for the show, meaning that while McMahon is synonymous with WWE, the promotion will not be attached to the docuseries.

