Cody Rhodes Comments On Possibly Being Displaced At The Top Of WWE By Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes might be riding high as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after beating Kevin Owens over the weekend, but he knows that "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns could overtake him at the top of the card. While speaking at the WWE Bash In Berlin post-show press conference, "The American Nightmare" admitted that he knows he has competition behind the scenes.

Advertisement

"I think if I'm speaking honestly, they're not insecurities and they're not concerns, but I'd be naive to not acknowledge the challenge. I love this, and maybe one of the things – I had a lifetime of experience to get ready for this – that's the biggest challenge in front of me in terms of what's the new task for me?"

Despite being aware of his competition, Rhodes is grateful to be in the position he's currently in. However, he also noted that Reigns isn't the only WWE Superstar who could displace him in the near future.

"The idea of being a poster boy at all — my gosh, that's an amazing feeling. That's special. It will end at some point. But I will certainly put up every bit of a fight. And it's not just the OTC, it's not just Roman Reigns. This is John Cena's farewell run."

Advertisement

Reigns returned to WWE television at SummerSlam to help Rhodes overcome Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. However, The Bloodline destroyed Reigns on an episode of "SmackDown" back in August, effectively writing him off of television since then. That storyline will likely occupy his time for the foreseeable future, but it seems like only a matter of time until he's back in the title hunt.