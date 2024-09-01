Thunder Rosa Says These AEW Stars Deserve More Credit For All In Match

Coming out AEW All In, much of the fans' praise appeared to be aimed at the headlining AEW World Championship match between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland, in which the former emerged victorious. According to former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, though, there is another match worthy of massive applause, particularly due to the immersive, character-driven story behind it.

"I'm going to talk about 'Timeless' Toni Storm, because I don't feel like after All In, people give the respect to this match [of Storm vs Mariah May] that they deserve," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "They worked this angle for a long time. The fact that [Storm] was challenging herself and changing her character for the last two years to become 'Timeless' Toni Storm, and it's just like the match happened, and nothing happened. For me, it's disrespectful. because you guys have been asking for storylines. You guys have been asking for depth in character. You guys have been asking for all this, and she did it along with Mariah May."

"Even before, the promos were absolutely, insanely creative and good and for people not to realize and give them their flowers, it really bothers me," Rosa added.

As Rosa mentioned, the AEW Women's Championship match between Toni Storm and Mariah May served as the culmination of a nine-month storyline, which began with May professing herself to be Storm's biggest admirer. Gradually, May elevated herself to May's assistant, occasional tag team partner, and later, friend. In a shocking turn of events, May then unleashed a treacherous attack on the "Timeless" performer, setting the stage for an ultimate grudge match that resulted in "The Glamour" claiming the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All In.

