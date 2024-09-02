WWE Star Rhea Ripley Provides Official Name For Her Suggestive Pinning Position

WWE star Rhea Ripley has discussed her trademark pin and revealed its name.

Ripley, one of the most dominant women on the current WWE roster, has become a fan favorite, even when she was a heel in Judgment Day. One of her mannerisms which has won over the fans is her pin style, where she places her opponent's legs right over them to pin them, unlike the traditional style where one has their shoulders around their opponent. The pin has caused quite a flutter on the internet.

On the post-Bash in Berlin show, Ripley was asked by panelist Peter Rosenberg about her much-talked-about pin style and if she has a name for it. The WWE star, who was amused by the question, had a witty reply and the reason for the name.

"I like to call the Pretzel pin because it is every fitting," said Ripley.

Ripley's tag team partner from Bash in Berlin, Damian Priest, also has a name for the pin, which he revealed on the show. "I call it the 'take it easy' pin," joked Priest.

Priest and Ripley, who have dubbed themselves the Terror Twins, got their comeuppance against Dominik Mysterio — their former Judgment Day partner — and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, at last weekend's Bash in Berlin show in Germany. Ripley hit a Riptide on Morgan and followed it up with her signature pin style to get the victory. The win may signal another rematch between Morgan and Ripley, with the latter previously screwed out of the title match at SummerSlam after Dominik Mysterio betrayed her and helped Morgan to win and retain her world title.

