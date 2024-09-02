Jonathan Coachman Recalls Being Punished By Old WWE Regime After Daughter Was Born

Former WWE commentator and backstage interviewer Jonathan Coachman has alleged that WWE punished him when he refused to go to Afghanistan after the birth of his daughter.

Coachman quote tweeted an interview clip of WWE star Randy Orton comparing the current WWE regime under Triple H, with how it was under Vince McMahon. In the clip, Orton praised the creative process, highlighting how it is much smoother than before, while adding that the locker room morale is high too. The part of the interview that Coachman has referenced is Orton talking about stars being allowed to take time off to be with their families.

Advertisement

"Damn is Randy right. In my 10 years I missed ONE Monday night which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn't want me to go. I also believe it's the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the pressure to wrestle through injuries and do anything in their power to keep their positions. So glad that THAT part of the WWE has changed," said Coachman.

Damn is Randy right. In my 10 years I missed ONE Monday night which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn't want me to go. I also believe it's the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the... https://t.co/e0MhsbuKHN — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) August 31, 2024

Advertisement

Orton stated that a healthy and happy roster translates to a better product, which he believes is present under the current regime. "The Viper" has alluded to the current WWE regime in recent months, admitting that McMahon leaving WWE was best for business.

Coachman witnessed first-hand the culture in WWE under McMahon and previously discussed the punishment he faced for declining to go to Afghanistan as part of a WWE tour. The punishment involved enduring attacks from The Undertaker and Batista on-screen, on reportedly the orders of Vince McMahon. Coachman was also the subject of one of the many pranks that McMahon pulled on WWE employees, resulting in the former WWE personality being arrested by police.