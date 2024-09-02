WWE's Cody Rhodes Recalls What AEW Offered Him Prior To His Departure

Nearly three years after he left the promotion, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes is still often asked about his time in AEW, or more specifically, his departure. That was again a topic of discussion when Rhodes recently sat down with "Inside the Ropes," with a focus on fans and pundits speculating on the reasons behind Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, leaving, which Rhodes claims are "not sexy."

But while he remains coy on the matter, Rhodes did offer some insight as to the negotiations he was having with AEW at the time, and that the offers AEW made to him and Brandi weren't the problem.

"Brandi and I had been offered new contracts," Rhodes said. "Brandi had a great deal with Tony, and I had a great deal with Tony. 'Rhodes to the Top' season two had been renewed."

Rhodes did admit that the endless speculation does tempt him to give his version of events, and also leaves him a little bit worried.

"I think that's a little scary when you're in the public eye, no matter what public eye that might be," Rhodes said. "And I think the idea that, as we grow older and share more and books are written and interviews like this, and larger interviews...I have a daughter and her legacy is my legacy and my dad and my family, my brother still being with the company.

"I just don't want my legacy to be, in any way...I don't want elements that are fabricated or lied about becoming [the] truth. And that's where the temptation is to speak up and say 'No no no, here's what happened.' But even so, when it takes root, sometimes [people] really need that to be the story. They just do, and they're not going to believe you regardless."

