Kevin Nash Shares His Memories Of Late WWE Star Sid Vicious

For the last week, a lot of members of the wrestling community have taken the time to remember Sid Vicious, the former WCW and WWE star who passed away from cancer at the age of 63. Chief among them has been Kevin Nash. On the latest "Kliq This," Nash, who worked with Vicious in both WCW and WWE, revealed he had known Vicious has been suffering from cancer, though he didn't know the severity, and fondly recalled Vicious being one of his workout buddies.

Advertisement

"I think besides Hunter, I worked out more with Sid than [anyone else]," Nash said. "If you were anywhere, there'd always be the gym that everybody went to, especially if you ran Halifax or some place like...All the boys would go to the gym. I would always...I'd train with Sid. Sid would always say, cause I used to tell him 'Dude, you overtrain. You train too much.' He said 'No such thing as overtraining. Just undereating.'"

Nash also discussed the relationship between Vicious and Nash's friend/tag team partner, the late Scott Hall, with Nash saying Vicious and Hall were far closer than people would think.

"People don't know how close Scott and Sid were," Nash said. " Scott was going through some hard times, and I tried to get him to come down here a couple different times, and he would always be like 'I don't want to f**k your s**t up. I'm with you all the time anyway. I'll let you have your time at home.' There was a period, I think it was a month, maybe longer...Scott stayed with Sid over in West Memphis, where Sid grew up, and Sid had a crib. I think they hung out. But I know Scott loved the s**t out of him, and vice versa. They were tight."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription