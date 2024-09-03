WWE SmackDown Star Say's He'll Be At The 'Front Line' To Face John Cena

By the end of December 2025 rolls around, 16-time World Champion John Cena will be calling time on his wrestling career. After 23 years in the business, Cena announced at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in July that 2025 would be his final year as an active wrestler, and will look to have one more year of memorable moments before his time is over. Naturally, wrestlers arelobbying for a shot at 'The Doctor of Thuganomics' as they know they won't get another chance to wrestle him, and one of those stars is former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. He took his chance to shoot his shot at Cena during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

"John Cena, he's on his retirement tour, he put out the message," Hayes said. "He said 'you want some, come get some,' and I think to be honest you know I'm at the front of the line of people that are going to come get some. So John, just letting you know, just giving you the heads up you know, your time is up, and my time is now."

Outside of Hayes, long-time rivals like CM Punk and Randy Orton have made it publicly clear that they want to be part of Cena's retirement tour, but the man himself is not fussed on who he ends up facing as Cena has already stated that he will enjoy the ride, face whoever is presented to him, and try and make 2025 one of, if not the most memorable year of his WWE career.

