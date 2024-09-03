Wyatt Sicks Set For Violent 8-Man Tag On Next Week's WWE Raw

A match with a hardcore stipulation was set for next week during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" following American Made's victory against the Alpha Academy. American Made, featuring the Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and Chad Gable, will be taking on a combination of the Wyatt Sicks in eight-person mixed tag action next week, and Gable announced it will be a street fight.

After Nile tapped out Maxxine Dupri for the victory over Alpha Academy in the first match of the night, Gable got on the microphone at ringside and called his stable "the greatest fighting family in all of WWE." He said his match against Uncle Howdy in the main event of last week's show was supposed to be a "classic one-on-one match," but Howdy's "freak show family" got involved. Gable said he was about to get the rest of American Made involved, and called out Howdy with the match for next week. The lights then went out and Howdy appeared on the stage.

Howdy said it has been 375 days since his "sanity crumbled," mentioning the death of his brother, Bray Wyatt. He said his "path is in the void now" and "his life is no longer his." Howdy said that if this is the path that Gable has chosen, it would be his undoing and the Wyatt Sicks will "collect the dead." The rest of the family came out to pose on the ramp with Howdy, and they stared down American Made, who all remained in the ring.

