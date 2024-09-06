Freddie Prinze Jr. Highlights One Aspect Of AEW Product That's 'Rapidly Growing'

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is one of the many people who has noticed that one part of All Elite Wrestling has massively improved over the past year, and that is the company's women's division. AEW's blind spot in the eyes of most fans was it's female stars, who were never given half as much time on TV and pay-per-view as their male counterparts. However, in the latest edition of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze Jr. believes that AEW is entering a true golden period for its women's division.

"The women's division in AEW is very rapidly growing," Prinze said, "and I'm not going to say it's going to be better than WWE's because Charlotte Flair's coming back...but Jamie Hayter, Saraya who can't wrestle every day but when she does gives a good match, and for those who don't know she's got like major neck injuries. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Mercedes Mone, the world champion and the former world champion Toni Storm and Mariah May. That alone, and then forget all the people who are going to be losing like the [Hikaru] Shida's and all those who are going to be helping putting these over, they've got a serious women's division now."

Prinze Jr. had high praise of Storm and May's match from AEW All In London too, stating that they didn't drag the story out too long and left things closed enough to give the fans a good ending to their current story, while also leaving things ambiguous for Storm given that AEW will travelling to Australia for the first time in February. Overall, Prinze Jr. sees AEW's women's division as legit as they come, and is particularly impressed with how many international stars are regularly on display.

