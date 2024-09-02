AEW's Hikaru Shida Expresses Happiness Towards Women's Matches Headlining More AEW Shows

Long thought to be the biggest weakness in the promotion, AEW's women's division has seen a revitalization so far in 2024, with more women's matches headlining AEW shows than previous years. Many reasons have been cited for the renewed focus, including the signings of marquee free agents such as Mercedes Mone, Kamille, and Deonna Purrazzo, the returns of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter from injury, and well received feuds between Baker and Mone, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, and Mariah May and Toni Storm.

Whatever the main cause is for women receiving more time on AEW TV, Hikaru Shida is certainly pleased with it. During her "SHIDAtube" stream last evening, the three-time AEW Women's World Champion, who headlined this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," commented on the AEW women's division headlining more shows, something that had been a dream of Shida's when she was among the first women to sign with AEW in 2019.

"I also feel so happy that the women's match got the main event [of Collision]," Shida said. "Actually, a few years ago my dream was doing the main event on a TV show, but these days it's getting [to be] normal, right? I'm really happy about that."

More high profile matches are coming Shida's way, as her victory over Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, and former rival Serena Deeb Saturday night made her the #1 contender for Mone's TBS Championship. The two will now face off this Saturday at All Out for the title, where Shida will look to become the first woman to hold the AEW Women's World Champion and TBS Championships, as well as avenge her loss to Mone from the August 14 episode of "Dynamite."

