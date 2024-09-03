Video: Shawn Michaels Invites TNA Wrestling Star To Return To WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" supremo Shawn Michaels has overseen the talent exchange program between WWE and TNA Wrestling, and he has kept the door open for the return of one of the brightest sparks from the partnership, TNA's Joe Hendry.

Following Hendry's loss to "NXT" Champion Ethan Page at this weekend's No Mercy show, he was greeted backstage by Michaels, who applauded his contribution to the event and welcomed him to return to "NXT" whenever he desired.

"Joe, can't thank you enough, man. Hell of a job out there. And, look, any time you want another chance, gimme a call," said Michaels.

Hendry then discussed his match with Page and how it wasn't his night, but was hopeful about the future. "Tonight wasn't my night. But remember what I said to you the first night I came in, Shawn — anywhere, anytime, any show," said Hendry before walking out.

Michaels seems to be a big fan of the TNA Wrestling star as he ended by admitting that he's a "believer." Hendry looks set to return to TNA Wrestling, but he could feature in "NXT" in the future as WWE and TNA have continued their partnership, with some "NXT" stars appearing at a recent TNA Wrestling tapings.

Hendry, who made his first appearance in WWE television in June, has wrestled in seven matches, with the most recent one being the aforementioned match with Page, where he lost. The Scottish star earned the opportunity to face the "NXT" Champion after he won a #1 Contendership Triple Threat match against Wes Lee and Pete Dunne.