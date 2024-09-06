The Undertaker Recalls How Kane Character Took On A Life Of Its Own In WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker has discussed the original plans for the Kane gimmick, while also praising Glenn Jacobs for persisting despite early setbacks in his WWE career.

Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway opened up about how WWE brought in Kane as another person that The Undertaker could beat, but was amazed at how Kane's character eventually turned out. During a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, Calaway disclosed that Jacobs was originally supposed to feature for a short time in WWE.

"Early on, they were just bringing him in for an opponent for me to beat. This was going to be a short-term deal," revealed The Undertaker. "They had no idea they had no idea this was going to be what it turned out to be. They were bringing him in to be win for me and it turned into something just a little bit bigger."

Calaway referenced previous characters that Jacobs portrayed in WWE, notably Fake Diesel and Isaac Yankem, both of which failed miserably. The WWE legend praised his fellow Hall of Famer for soldiering on and not being disheartened after being given dismal gimmicks.

"Obviously, he comes in, in this incredible shape. Like, you know, because he had had a couple other opportunity — I don't even know if you can call those opportunities. They kind of pigeon-holed him in some bad [gimmicks] you know fake Diesel and Isaac Yankem. I mean, that is not ... that's not doing anybody any favors," said Calaway.

"The Deadman" stated that the reaction of the fans following Kane's debut in 1997 convinced him immediately that WWE had lightning in a bottle with the Kane gimmick. The Undertaker had previously stated that his rivalry with Kane is one of the most pivotal one in his legendary career, while Kane too lavished praise on the storyline that he had with "The Phenom."