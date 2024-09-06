Cody Rhodes Wants An Iron Man Match Against 'MVP' WWE Star

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed that he would like to test his in-ring ability against Seth Rollins in an Iron Man match.

Rhodes, in a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," discussed his rivalry with Seth Rollins. He praised his former rival, calling him the "MVP" of WrestleMania 40 while talking about the three matches that the two had against each other following Rhodes' return to WWE.

"Look at WrestleMania 40, in a sense of, you know, Seth the MVP of that event. And I think sometimes when you're the base of something or when you are maybe its biggest cheerleader and the guy who's blown the horn and waving the flag like Seth had been for WWE — probably as in terms of outspokenness more than anybody — I think those matches .... I don't think I realized how important they were at the time," said Rhodes.

Rhodes then detailed their history with each other, dating back to "The American Nightmare's" first run in WWE, recalling how he was Rollins' first opponent on the main roster, and also talked about his feud with The Shield. Rhodes praised Rollins' in-ring ability and hopes he can someday face him once again, this time in an Ironman match, although he has some reservations about it.

"I'd love to do ... he is such a great in-ring wrestler, in addition to all the other things he is — if I had to go 60 minutes with anybody, I'd certainly like to test myself with somebody like him in an Iron Man setting. But, again, I don't know if anybody wants to see another one. We really did good with the three we had," said Rhodes.

He also added that he would like to rewatch his iconic match at Hell in a Cell with Rollins, where Rhodes wrestled with a torn pec.