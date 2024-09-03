WWE Raw - 9/2/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

At "NXT: No Mercy" Pete Dunne cost Joe Hendry the "NXT" Championship through his attack on special referee, Trick Williams. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Dunne cost Sheamus an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship after he beat the Irishman to a pulp with a shillelagh. After his attacks on Sheamus, Dunne got into Jackie Redmond's face after she referred to him as "Butch." On the upcoming episode of "WWE NXT," Dunne will face off against Williams.

Advertisement

Is this Dunne-mania?

No, seriously, can you consider this a push for Dunne? I understand that visibility is everything in this industry — Hendry found his way into WWE programming through his viral musical hit, Becky Lynch became "The Man" after the image of her broken and bloodied face made rounds in the community, and John Cena did not become a sixteen-time world champion by not being the face of the company. However, it feels like Dunne is not being visible, he is being overbooked for no discernible reason.

Overusing an individual feels like a crazy problem to have, especially because there are people fighting tooth and nail just to get featured on television. However, Dunne's overexposure on WWE programming is, at the very least, kind of weird. I would even go as far as to say that Dunne's exposure throughout two of WWE's three brands ultimately hurts him. Dunne's involvement with multiple people feels disjointed, unreasonable, and potentially harmful to multiple people.

Advertisement

All of Dunne's feuds are, on their own, sensible. He hates Sheamus because of the de-individualizing experience of being a Brawling Brute, and I'm sure he has his reasons for going after Williams. However, his gripes with Sheamus and Williams are, to my knowledge, unrelated. Dunne doesn't have a reason to be fighting two wars at the same time, so why is he? It is confusing to the viewer, and because this is an art form that is based on the viewer's latent opinion, this confusion can remain and sour the storylines Dunne is working so hard to handle on the two shows. They also run the risk of burning Dunne out, considering the enormous amount of effort he takes to ensure great performances. It is not that Dunne is a bad performer that the overuse is problematic, it is that it is extraneous for no discernible reason. There is no reason Dunne can't finish out his story with Sheamus, and then head over to Williams (or vice versa)!

By overusing Dunne, WWE also underuses other performers who are fully capable of accomplishing the same goal. Why are we using one guy for two separate storylines, when twenty men are rotting away in catering? I'm not accusing Dunne of being selfish or unwilling to put other guys over. This seems like a booking problem, where Dunne is being overloaded with opportunities (what, you're going to say no to Triple H and Shawn Michaels?) that would better be used by someone else, from all perspectives.

Advertisement

This isn't Dunne-mania. This is something else, something insensible.

Written by Angeline Phu