JD McDonagh Mocks Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley After WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley opened the show vying to get her Women's World Championship back, until she was confronted by Dominik Mysterio and then attacked by Liv Morgan, who targeted "Mami's" knee after her leg got caught in between the ring ropes. This led Damian Priest to run down for the save, only for Mysterio and Morgan to quickly leave ringside and make their escape. One half of the World Tag Team Champions, JD McDonagh, took to X following "Raw," where he mocked his former Judgment Day allies while sharing photos of Ripley injuring her leg earlier in the show. "Ya gotta love them Terror Twins."

Later that night, Priest would team with Jey Uso against McDonagh and Finn Balor in the main event, after Priest vowed to get his revenge on The Judgment Day for blindsiding Ripley. Priest and Uso would pickup the win, while Ripley settled the score with Morgan by attacking her with a crutch.

The Judgment Day has now lost another tag team match, just 72 hours after Mysterio and Morgan were defeated by the "Terror Twins" at Bash In Berlin. It remains to be seen if Uso will continue to align with Priest and Ripley following their win on "Raw," or if he'll remain focused on Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, as he is one of the four competitors scheduled for a #1 Contenders Fatal-Four Way match next week on the red brand.

