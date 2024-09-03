WWE's Nikki Cross Shares Cryptic Warning Alongside Wyatt Sicks Pic

The Wyatt Sicks continue to receive plenty of focus on "WWE Raw," and the group is currently preparing to get in the ring together again for a match next week. Following last night's show, Nikki Cross posted a photo to social media of the faction together along with a warning for their upcoming opponents, American Made.

Fear Not The Abyss Itself,

But What May Lurk Within, Your Name Will Be Written In The

Book Of The Sick Next Week, We Collect. pic.twitter.com/fSLPt15Adv — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) September 3, 2024

This next match in the feud between the Wyatt Sicks and American Made was set up during "Raw," with Chad Gable challenging Uncle Howdy and his cohorts to an eight-person tag and the group accepting. While one member of the Wyatt Sicks will step aside to keep the numbers even, all of American Made will be involved in next week's match, making it an intergender bout involving both Cross and Ivy Nile.

Right before he laid out the challenge, Gable and his new allies had just defeated his old friends, Alpha Academy. Gable's betrayal of the group seems to be the defining reason the Wyatt Sicks have had it out for the WWE star, but that hasn't stopped Gable from antagonizing his former partners.

Next week's match will be the third in the ongoing rivalry between Wyatt Sicks and American Made, with the factions previously locking up in a trios match before Uncle Howdy and Gable fought in singles action. In both of the previous matches, the Wyatt Sicks side walked away victorious, which has left Gable understandably distraught.