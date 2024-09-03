Roxanne Perez Shares Interesting Stat About WWE NXT Women's Title Match Vs. Thea Hail

While she may have Giulia now coming after her, Roxanne Perez otherwise has had very little to worry about during her second reign as NXT Women's Champion. Perez has already eclipsed her first reign as champion by 41 days, and has notched seven title defenses in that time. Among those that's been talked about the most was her Great American Bash defense against Thea Hail, who put up a fight before Perez was able to put her away.

Speaking with "Denise Salcedo," Perez talked about a little known milestone her match with Hail achieved, one Perez only became aware of prior to the match while speaking with "NXT" booker Shawn Michaels. While that moment could've phased others in the situation, Perez suggested it wasn't really on her or Hail's mind all that much.

"What was so cool about that is...I think it was Shawn that told me, he's like 'This is the youngest match in 'NXT' history that we've ever had," Perez said. "So that was definitely a little bit of pressure. But I felt like...it wasn't too much pressure. It felt like 'Okay, that's really cool, but I think we're definitely going to knock it out of the park.' And we did.

"I remember being in the match and hearing the fans, like when we were trading submissions and hearing the fans get so excited and not knowing where it was going to end, it was such a good feeling. I feel like that's always...the feeling that I want to get every time I'm out there in a match, where...the crowd is just so excited. And that was definitely one of the matches. So yeah, we both felt that after...it was one of my favorite matches of all time for sure."

