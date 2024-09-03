Former WWE NXT UK Wrestler Amale Accuses Tristan Archer Of Abuse
Over the past week, domestic violence has taken center stage in the pro wrestling world, following news that Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. Today, after a day of speculation regarding his WWE status, reports emerged that Odyssey Jones had been removed from the WWE roster following domestic violence allegations against him.
Unfortunately, another potential case of violence involving wrestlers has come to light. Taking to X earlier on Tuesday in posts both in French and English, former WWE NXT UK star Amale alleged that she had been abused by former boyfriend, former WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Tristan Archer, aka Clement Petiot. Among Amale's claims were that Archer had inflicted "physical, psychological, and emotional" abuse on her during their relationship, which included humiliating and belittling her, cheating, forcing her to abandon her education, and threats towards Amale and her family.
After their relationship ended, Amale said that Archer expressed regret towards his actions and later convinced her not to mention him during Speaking Out. Amale claims the two remained professional towards each other, even as Archer continued to express an unusual interest in her, and displayed what she describes as "intrusive behavior."
Amale Details Alleged Abuse By Archer Against Her
According to Amale, the two would fall out after having an argument during a drive to a show. She claims that during the argument, Archer began verbally abusing her, including making racially insensitive remarks by suggesting he had been prejudiced against for being white, while Amale, who is Arab, was given more opportunity.
After this encounter, Amale accused Archer of is stalking her and her partner, constant harassment, and attempting to get her removed from shows by speaking ill of her towards promoters. Amale says she has informed promotions of his actions, including WWE, whom she says promptly excluded Archer from working as an extra when the promotion ran WWE Backlash in France. She further claimed other promotions have worked to remove Archer, or were in the process of doing so.
In the final parts of her statement, Amale said the abuse had a dramatic effect on her, physically and mentally, and that she continues to face obstacles in France, where Archer remains popular in the wrestling scene. She reiterated that though she had moved on and was initially content to be left alone and not speak on thes situation, Archer's constant harassment left her feeling she had no choice but to speak out. Amale closed by thanking everyone for their support, and revealed legal actions against Archer were "ongoing."
