Former WWE NXT UK Wrestler Amale Accuses Tristan Archer Of Abuse

Over the past week, domestic violence has taken center stage in the pro wrestling world, following news that Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. Today, after a day of speculation regarding his WWE status, reports emerged that Odyssey Jones had been removed from the WWE roster following domestic violence allegations against him.

Unfortunately, another potential case of violence involving wrestlers has come to light. Taking to X earlier on Tuesday in posts both in French and English, former WWE NXT UK star Amale alleged that she had been abused by former boyfriend, former WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Tristan Archer, aka Clement Petiot. Among Amale's claims were that Archer had inflicted "physical, psychological, and emotional" abuse on her during their relationship, which included humiliating and belittling her, cheating, forcing her to abandon her education, and threats towards Amale and her family.

After their relationship ended, Amale said that Archer expressed regret towards his actions and later convinced her not to mention him during Speaking Out. Amale claims the two remained professional towards each other, even as Archer continued to express an unusual interest in her, and displayed what she describes as "intrusive behavior."

