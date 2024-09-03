AEW's Nigel McGuinness Lists AEW, NJPW, And ROH Talent He Hopes To Wrestle

One of the biggest surprises coming out AEW All In was the in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness, who last wrestled at the now defunct American Pro Wrestling Alliance in December 2011. Coming off his appearance, McGuinness has faced multiple questions about his in-ring future. And while he isn't entirely sure of what it holds, he is definitely interested in squaring off with a trio of his AEW colleagues, as well as former NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

"Bryan [Danielson's] certainly head of line because of our history, there's so much emotion tied up in a match with him," McGuinness told Uproxx. "Zack Sabre Jr. would be a dream match. Adam Copeland, he's got another of those 'broken bones.' There are so many great talents, Lee Moriarty has been gracious enough to get in the ring with me before the shows at Collision, and that's helped me a great deal."

As McGuinness alluded to, the history between him and Danielson, the current AEW World Champion, extends well beyond All Elite Wrestling. Throughout the latter half of the 2000s, Danielson and McGuinness often found themselves pitted against each other in Ring of Honor; notably, the former notably defeated the latter in a match that unified the ROH World and Pure Championships at the 2006 ROH Unified event. McGuinness scored some retribution two years later when he successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Danielson at Rising Above 2008.

At AEW All In, McGuinness got a teaser of his dream match with Zack Sabre Jr. as both competed in the Casino Gauntlet match. The same cannot be said for Copeland and Moriarty, however, as the former remains sidelined with a leg injury, while the latter was not featured on the All In show. With McGuinness open to these select matches, though, they may one day become a full-on reality.