Kazuchika Okada To Defend AEW Continental Championship On Dynamite

There's no rest for the wicked in All Elite Wrestling as the dust has barely settled from the events of All In London, and yet the company are just days away from the sixth annual All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 7 in Chicago. Plans for what AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada have remained a mystery for what he would be doing at the event, but what he will be doing for the final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before the pay-per-view have been confirmed.

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that Okada will be defending his AEW Continental Championship this Wednesday on "Dynamite" against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher.

TOMORROW

Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS @AEW Continental Title

Kazuchika Okada vs Kyle Fletcher After winning an instant classic vs Tomohiro Ishii on #AEWCollision, @KyleFletcherPro challenges AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/r8d6pR8sn2 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 3, 2024

Khan noted that Fletcher earned the match following his hard-hitting victory over Tomohiro Ishii on the August 31 episode of "AEW Collision," which itself was a bounce back for Fletcher after losing to Ricochet on the August 28 episode of "Dynamite." For Okada, the bout will be his fourth defense of the title since he defeated Eddie Kingston for it in March, making him the longest reigning champion in the belts short history. He has already defeated both PAC and Dax Harwood, and went the distance with Claudio Castagnoli on August 21 at the first "Dynamite" event to take place outside of North America.

At the time of writing, Okada's match with Fletcher joins two other matches that have already been announced for the show. Mariah May will make her first defense of the AEW Women's World Championship when she takes on Nyla Rose, and in all-star trios match, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will team up with The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly and Orange Cassidy to take on the AEW World Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta ahead of Ospreay's match with PAC at All Out.