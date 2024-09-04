Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE's Plans For CM Punk

CM Punk looked to put his feud with Drew McIntyre behind him when he arrived at the September 2 episode of "WWE Raw," but McIntyre had other ideas. The Scotsman brutally attacked Punk in retaliation for losing their strap match at Bash in Berlin, leading to many fans assuming that their trilogy match will be taking place at some point in the near future. However, the seeds have been planted for a potential WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Punk and the champion GUNTHER, and on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that Punk's push toward a title match is in the works.

"He's obviously going to wrestle GUNTHER, just not right away," Meltzer said. "They're keeping the Drew McIntyre thing going, they got rid of the bracelet, it looked to me like the blow-off was the bracelet but the feud obviously is keeping going." Meltzer noted that the reason he thought that the feud might have ended between Punk and McIntyre was how decisive the end of the match at Bash in Berlin was. However, that decision was made to give Punk his first big win in WWE since his return in November. Bryan Alvarez also noted that the third match between Punk and McIntyre could be inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood on October 5 to coincide with the anniversary of the inaugural cell match in 1997.

As for when Punk could face GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, there are a number of different pitstops the company could use for the inevitable match.

"He made it very clear that he's after GUNTHER, so that could be November, January, could even be WrestleMania," Meltzer concluded

