WWE's Damian Priest Says Role In Black Panther 2 Was Taken Away (Not By Marvel)

Long before he became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, reports circulated that WWE star Damian Priest would potentially be cast in Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Ultimately, Priest did not feature in the film, however, he has now revealed that an offer was extended from Marvel.

"It got taken away from me, but not by Marvel," said Priest, during a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

While it was once believed that Priest was in discussion to be cast as Namor, the film's main antagonist, it is unclear if he was offered this role or something entirely different. Priest also did not confirm who took the role away from him. However, interviewer Chris Van Vliet referred to the "old regime," stirring conversation that it may have been somebody within Vince McMahon's WWE hierarchy who got involved.

Despite the disappointment from Priest, he has since upheld a positive attitude about the whole situation, recognizing that acting in "Black Panther" may not have taken him on the road to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

"I'm good with it," said Priest. "Maybe I do something like that, I go a different route, and I'm not sitting here with you as the world champ. It didn't work out, not the end of the world. The movie was great, though."

Priest is not the only WWE star who has expressed his desire to act in a project like "Black Panther," with Kofi Kingston once begging Marvel to cast him in a Wakanda-based TV series.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.