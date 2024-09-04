WWE Files Trademark On Name Of Newly Arrived Star

There's been plenty of changes within WWE since Vince McMahon's influence over the promotion began to lessen in 2022, chief among them has been WWE allowing talents to carry over their personas from other promotions. While former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. did change his name to Lexis King upon signing, others such as Jade Cargill and NXT Champion Ethan Page have continued to wrestle under their well known personas. The same goes for recent signee Giulia, who made her debut in "NXT" this past weekend at No Mercy under the name that made her famous in both STARDOM and Marigold.

It's also a name WWE will look to have under lock and key for a long time. According to a filing made yesterday with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Giulia." WWE is seeking the trademark for the usual "entertainment services" regarding pro wrestling. The application is currently awaiting examination.

Giulia has used her ring name ever since making her debut for the promotion Ice Ribbon back in 2017. It's not clear if this means WWE will assume ownership of the Giulia name going forward, or if she would be able to keep using the name should she ever leave the promotion.

Regardless of the trademark status, Giulia has bigger fish to fry following her No Mercy debut, where she confronted NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Fans won't have to wait terribly long for the teased matchup, as Giulia appeared again on last night's episode of "NXT," challenging Perez to a title match on October 1, when "NXT's" debut episode on The CW will air.

