Konnan Names AEW Stars He Thinks Need To Gain Weight

As much as some would say the "era of giants" is over in professional wrestling, there are others who have a hard time suspending disbelief when someone smaller is telling stories onscreen. Apparently you can add Konnan to that list, as he sounded off on "Keepin' It 100" regarding members of the AEW roster who he believed needed to spend more time in catering.

"Daniel Garcia, number one, needs to gain weight," Konnan said. "I can't take him seriously being that small. I mean, you can't take some protein or creatine or anything? ... Daniel personally ain't clicking with me." The staunch supporter of Rey Mysterio then went on to name some other AEW talent he felt needed to put more meat on their bones. "Hook, Jack Perry, [Wheeler] Yuta, they should be, like, in the teenagers or lightweight division, you know what I'm saying?"

Discussions about body types in wrestling aren't likely to go away anytime soon. However, they seem to happen more often concerning AEW wrestlers. Adam Cole was once singled out by a WWE Hall of Famer for his lack of size, and Eddie Kingston was forced to respond to widespread body-shaming. On his podcast "Kliq This," Kevin Nash pointed out a stark contrast between the way WWE's top guys looked compared to AEW's top guys, and offered his advice on how AEW's roster could improve their physiques. Despite Garcia not having enough meat for Konnan, he is currently positioned in a top spot within AEW. Garcia will face one of the company's biggest stars, MJF, at All Out on Saturday, September 9 in Chicago, Illinois.

