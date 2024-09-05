Bully Ray Says This Scheduled AEW Dynamite Match Doesn't Make Sense

AEW is mere days away from one of their biggest shows of the year with the return of All Out. On the final "Dynamite" Kazuchika Okada defended his title against Kyle Fletcher. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray does not think the matchup made much sense.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray described why the AEW Continental Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher does not make sense.

"Fletcher lost last Wednesday night to Ricochet," said Ray. "But now Fletcher gets the shot at [Okada] tonight. It kind of doesn't make sense... Shouldn't Ricochet be given the match?"

Ray does acknowledge that Fletcher defeated Tomohiro Ishii on "Collision" last Saturday. However, he does not think it makes up for AEW's supposed lack of care regarding their rankings.

Still, Ray believes that this "Dynamite" and the events that follow are important shows for AEW saying that the company needs to "start gaining some traction" outside of their core following. He did, however, come to the defense of the Tony Khan-run company to applaud their attendance set at All In in London and callout naysayers who took issue with the reported attendance figure.

"Every single company on the planet since the beginning of time has exaggerated their numbers, it comes with the wrestling business," said Ray. "It's sports entertainment, we make this s*** up. The number doesn't have to be perfect... Great job by AEW at All In."



