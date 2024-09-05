AEW Dynamite - 9/4/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

There have been two prevalent notions since Jon Moxley made his return during last week's "AEW Dynamite" to tell the wrong Tony it wasn't his company anymore. On one hand, there are questions being raised, supposedly building intrigue as to what is going on with the effective face of AEW. On the other, and one more aligned with this writer's opinion, there has been absolutely nothing intriguing about the lapse of all sense between the characters involved in the storyline, the consistent lack of insight as to what is actually supposed to be happening, and the ignorance of vital situational context within the promotion's ongoing tales.

Advertisement

Tonight was an opportunity to answer some questions rather than raise them. Moxley shared a brief interaction with The Elite, called Jack Perry a sweet kid, and sauntered off with Marina Shafir to make his entrance. At least, to be fair, there was a little more emphasis on the fact this was a feud with Darby Allin in the making. Which was something I had raised last week as a seemingly random call out. In any case, what he said in the ring was seemingly held in its own vacuum, and somewhat of a theme developing in this admittedly new angle is that his words, his actions, and his motives have no bearing on the wider AEW canon.

Jack Perry is challenging Bryan Danielson, after Danielson had outlined that his full-time wrestling career will only last as long as his current title reign. Ergo, "The Scapegoat" is trying to end Danielson's career, and no one in the BCC has stopped to ask what Moxley's part in this is? Is it not suspect that a founding BCC member is off on his own in this perilous time? In two years, the very foundation of the collective has been consistently ignored. But it's worth revising that Danielson pitched an academy of sadists led by both he and Moxley, to which Mox laid out that they would first have to bleed as opponents before they could bleed together as allies, culminating in their match at Revolution 2022 which saw the group formed, thanks to a slap from William Regal.

Advertisement

At no point has Danielson, his founding partner, nor Wheeler Yuta, the young blood he initiated, questioned whether he is still a member of the group. Just in January was Moxley talking about his plans for the BCC, also referring to Marina Shafir as an honorary member, and now they're both doing their own thing seemingly opposite the BCC and there has been nothing to suggest that any of the characters are concerned over it. Compound that, and the fact this story is dragging its knuckles in getting to its crescendo – which will likely just be a Darby Allin feud via The Elite – and it's closer to jarring than intriguing.

Written by Max Everett