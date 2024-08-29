AEW Dynamite 8/28/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Jon Moxley made his long-awaited return to AEW during this week's show, his first appearance since losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door in June. What was he going to say? What was he going to do? The answers to these questions left us with more questions.

As it turned out, he was going to randomly call out Darby Allin with no further said on the matter — the same Darby Allin we last saw saved from being burned alive by Sting at All In, after facing Jack Perry, who is now going to be facing Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson. Moxley's status within the BCC wasn't addressed.

Instead, he would later appear in a backstage segment ahead of his supposed teammate's world championship celebration with an entirely new ward in Marina Shafir. Did they choose then to address their status? Not really. Moxley outright refused to offer any context and he and Shafir instead made quick work of the security supposedly hired to protect wrestlers, with one co-opting the "Looney Tunes" trope of saying "Nope" and fleeing in further insult to the collective intelligence of the audience.

Circling back to his opening promo, there are no tangibly observable clues to the story, which in itself defeats the entire purpose of teasing something in the first place. There are no layers to peel back and analyze. Yes, it's extremely early to write the entire storyline off — as the old adage in wrestling goes, we should let the story play out before casting that aspersion — but what was offered Wednesday night had all the expositional value of a soundbite. Speaking of soundbites, the one discernible hint at things to come was Moxley's proclamation to Tony Schiavone: "This isn't your company anymore." Which to our knowledge has always been owned by Tony Khan. So the one thing of note — outside of a personally welcome spotlight on Shafir — is a sentence which doesn't actually hold any weight. If you don't already actively watch AEW, where was the hook?

It's worth noting that fans on social media have played with the idea that Moxley's promo could be indicative of a Shane McMahon debut. When the talking point of an angle starting in AEW involves a McMahon, you've started on the wrong foot.

Written by Max Everett