Bruce Prichard Opens Up About WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk

It's been just over a year since the death of the legendary Terry Funk, and last month, 83-year-old Dory Funk Jr. wrestled a match in Japan to honor the memory of his brother. The Double Hell Current Explosion Death Match took place in FMW and had Dory teaming with Osamu Nishimura against Raijin Yaguchi and Atsushi Onita. Speaking on "Something to Wrestle," WWE's Bruce Prichard shared what he believed Terry would've thought of the match, and spent some time reflecting on the late wrestler's legacy.

"I'm sure Terry enjoyed it and appreciated it," Prichard said. "I think that when you look around, any time you watch wrestling, you're going to see bits and pieces of Terry Funk, because he was just that influential to the business overall, from his promos to his work to the way he approached the business's psychology. Terry Funk was one of a kind and one of the absolute greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots."

Prichard then recalled a memory from when he was just 16 years old, with Funk advising him not to get surgery on his injured knee as it would affect his mobility for the rest of his life. After continuing to have a professional relationship with Funk for many years, Prichard eventually felt welcomed by the wrestler and his wife, Vicki, as if he were a member of their family.

Looking back on Funk's contributions to wrestling, Prichard noted that the longtime wrestler shared a lot in common with Bray Wyatt, who died the day after Prichard. The WWE executive feels that both men made an impact on the industry that will be felt long after their passing.

