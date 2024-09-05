Bully Ray Says He Could Talk About This WWE Bash In Berlin Match All Day Long

The WWE is clearly backing "The Ring General" GUNTHER, building him as a dominant force within the organization. And as much of a legend as Randy Orton is, the odds of "The Viper" dethroning GUNTHER less than a month into his World Heavyweight Championship reign at Bash in Berlin seemed slim. However, that didn't make the match any less entertaining. Quite the contrary — the over 30-minute contest had fans and pundits raving, with Bully Ray exclaiming on "Busted Open Radio" that it was a match he could watch on repeat.

"I could sit here and talk about Randy and GUNTHER all day long," Bully said. "The subliminal mind f***ery that goes on in making you believe that Randy could become the 15-time world champion, which is only one step away from tying the record, right?" Bully's "Busted Open" co-host, Nic Nemeth, agreed, commending Michael Cole for emphasizing that Orton was just two championships away from tying the record shared by Ric Flair and John Cena, making fans believe he could be part of that storyline moving forward. While they did pivot away from that by having GUNTHER kick out of the RKO, the "Busted Open" crew thought that was even more impactful based on how protected that move had been throughout Orton's career.

"The protection of the finish is something that resonates so much with me and is so important," Bully said. "So many guys and gals these days are so willing to let others kick out of their finish. The RKO, such a special finish, protected for years and years ... if you protect something that much in the business, when it's time to give it up to somebody else, it's gonna mean that much more on so many different levels."

