WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/3/2024

After a very newsworthy No Mercy PLE on September 1, "WWE NXT" returned to Orlando, Florida on September 3 for its regular weekly show on the USA Network. "NXT's" debut on The CW Network is rapidly approaching, and with the Halloween Havoc PLE also not far away, how many people tuned in to see The Rascalz earn a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, Trick Williams face Pete Dunne, and Giulia make her debut on American TV?

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 3 episode of "NXT" averaged a total of 631,000 viewers, marking a 3% increase from the 615,000 viewers that tuned in the previous week. This is also 1% increase on the trailing four weeks average that came in at 624,000, which also includes the second week that "NXT" aired on SyFy due to the Summer Olympics in Paris forcing them off the USA Network for two weeks.

While the overall average viewership got a small bump, the key 18-49 demographic number remained the same, with the September 3 episode earning a 0.17, the exact same as the previous week as well as the trailing four weeks According to Programming Insider, a 0.17 places "NXT" in the top 10 for all primetime shows that aired Tuesday night, sitting in 10th place behind FBI: International on CBS, which earned the same number. As for all primetime shows that aired on cable, "NXT" finished in third place behind two separate hours of FOX News coverage.

