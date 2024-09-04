Backstage Update On Possible WWE Plans For Giulia

Giulia's WWE debut had been the subject of much discussion over the summer, with some initially believing that she would debut at the NXT Heatwave event in July. However, Brennan was able to confirm that No Mercy had been nailed on as the place where she would arrive as it gave her time to fulfil her duties in Japan with Marigold. This also included the extra show Giulia worked on August 25 where she wrestled a gauntlet match against whoever wanted to face her. There is said to be no heat about this extra date being added from WWE higher-ups as they knew it could happen, especially given the time she spent rehabbing her broken wrist.

Advertisement

Now that Giulia is in WWE, it looks as if she is in it for the long haul. Brennan reported that she has signed a long-term deal with the company and will be positioned as one of NXT's top stars once the brand moves to The CW Network. Given her accolades internationally, the argument of when she could debut on the main roster has already been discussed amongst fans, but WWE sources told Brennan that it will entirely depend on how quickly Giulia adapts to the American TV style.

Rumors of the likes of Delta or Stephanie Vaquer also cropped up ahead of No Mercy as they too are set to arrive on NXT in the near future. However, it was made clear to Brennan from WWE sources that they weren't considered for the spot on September 1, and that they will be debuting at later dates. By the time they arrive, Giulia may have already dethroned Perez, but the NXT Women's Champion will not go down without a fight.

Advertisement