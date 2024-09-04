Backstage Update On Possible WWE Plans For Giulia
The September 3 episode of "WWE NXT" will be the first time that Giulia steps foot on American television following her blockbuster arrival at NXT No Mercy this past Sunday. The former STARDOM performer confronted Roxanne Perez after she retained her NXT Women's Championship over Jaida Parker, and judging by what some sources have discovered, that showdown might be coming sooner rather than later.
According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, the most likely spot for Giulia and Perez to have their match would be the October 1 episode of "NXT," which will be the night that "NXT" debuts on The CW Network. Not only that, but the episode will also air live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois to give the show's premiere episode on its new network a much larger feel, which will also be aided by the fact that CM Punk has also been confirmed to appear.
Brennan also learned that the plan to have Giulia work with Perez has been in the work since Giulia's initial appearance at NXT Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania 40 weekend, the same event Perez won her title. Whether Perez knew about these plans at the time remains to be seen, but one source noted that they wouldn't be surprised if Perez had been kept out of the loop on purpose.
As for when Giulia looks to make her official challenge to Perez, that has not yet been confirmed. However, WrestleVotes published a cryptic hint on social media regarding what Giulia could be up to on the upcoming episode of "NXT."
Big night for Giulia. Seems like WWE sees "Green" in her... #NXT
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 3, 2024
Some Extra Details About Giulia's WWE Deal Have Also Been Revealed
Giulia's WWE debut had been the subject of much discussion over the summer, with some initially believing that she would debut at the NXT Heatwave event in July. However, Brennan was able to confirm that No Mercy had been nailed on as the place where she would arrive as it gave her time to fulfil her duties in Japan with Marigold. This also included the extra show Giulia worked on August 25 where she wrestled a gauntlet match against whoever wanted to face her. There is said to be no heat about this extra date being added from WWE higher-ups as they knew it could happen, especially given the time she spent rehabbing her broken wrist.
Now that Giulia is in WWE, it looks as if she is in it for the long haul. Brennan reported that she has signed a long-term deal with the company and will be positioned as one of NXT's top stars once the brand moves to The CW Network. Given her accolades internationally, the argument of when she could debut on the main roster has already been discussed amongst fans, but WWE sources told Brennan that it will entirely depend on how quickly Giulia adapts to the American TV style.
Rumors of the likes of Delta or Stephanie Vaquer also cropped up ahead of No Mercy as they too are set to arrive on NXT in the near future. However, it was made clear to Brennan from WWE sources that they weren't considered for the spot on September 1, and that they will be debuting at later dates. By the time they arrive, Giulia may have already dethroned Perez, but the NXT Women's Champion will not go down without a fight.