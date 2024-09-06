AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/5/2024

With All Out looming large on September 7, AEW returned to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the September 4 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where the company put together some of the final pieces for the upcoming pay-per-view in Chicago. Kazuchika Okada defended the AEW Continental Championship against Kyle Fletcher, Mariah May defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose, and Hangman Page finally got to burn down "Swerve's House." With all that said, how many people tuned into TBS to see the final "Dynamite" before All Out?

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 4 edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 660,000 viewers, a 5% drop from the 697,000 viewers that the August 28 episode drew. The key 18-49 demographic took an even bigger hit as the show earned a 0.19 number, 17% less than the 0.23 it scored seven days earlier. Those are "Dynamite's" lowest viewership numbers since the August 7, 2024 episode of the show, and the fourth lowest ever in its regular Wednesday night timeslot. "Dynamite" still ranked highly for the evening compared to other primetime cable shows that aired, placing fifth behind two hours of FOX News coverage (first and fourth place), the US Open tennis tournament (second place) and MTV's "The Challenge" (third place).

"Dynamite" started with its traditional big lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory" as Q1 was viewed by 810,000 people, but that dropped to 636,000 by Q2. The lowest viewership occurred in Q6 as the total dipped to 597,000 viewers, but that would bounce back by Q8 that was viewed by 675,000. The show's closing angle that took place in the seven minute overrun was viewed by a total of 665,000 live viewers.