WWE NXT Star Jaida Parker Says She Has Unresolved Beef With SmackDown Star

Before she challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, Jaida Parker had an opportunity to vie for another "WWE NXT" title, the first of its kind, at "NXT" Battleground. On this occasion, Parker, along with five other women, battled for the NXT Women's North American Championship in a grueling ladder match. Parker's experience was particularly brutal, as she collided with multiple ladders and was later pushed off of one at the hands of "WWE SmackDown" star Michin. For this, Parker believes she and Michin have some unresolved business.

"To this day, I say that she's the reason why I wasn't able to climb the ladder [at Battleground]. Me and her still got beef," Parker told "Under The Ring." "But that ladder match was insane to me, in the best way possible, because us six women in there, we set history. Kelani Jordan won it and she deserved to win it, but we all set history in there, because that is the first Women's North American Title that NXT has ever had, or WWE in general."

After enduring the aforementioned ladder match, Parker came face-to-face with another hardcore stipulation less than one month later, namely a Street Fight against Michin. In looking back on their "NXT" Street Fight, Parker noted that Michin unleashed a major "butt whooping" on her. In the end, though, Parker prevailed, courtesy of a hip attack.

"[Michin] is a hell of a competitor, but I'm just glad we had that street fight because she brought it out of me. She brought like the beast out of Jaida Parker, I'll give her that," Parker said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.