Bully Ray On Ric Flair's World Title Record If Vince McMahon Was Still Running WWE

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed whether Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles would have been surpassed if Vince McMahon were still in charge of WWE.

Flair and John Cena are currently tied on 16 world title reigns, with Randy Orton and Triple H on 14 world title reigns. On a recent edition of "Busted Open," co-host Dave LaGreca floated the idea of Orton and Cena perhaps feuding with each other to break Flair's record of 16 world titles after Orton gets to that number of titles. Ray, who was also on the show, explained why he doesn't see that becoming a possibility under the Triple H era of WWE.

Advertisement

"If Vince McMahon was still in charge, I would be willing to bet a dollar on what you just said [Orton or Cena breaking Flair's record]," said Ray. "Hunter [Triple H] has an immense amount of respect for Ric Flair; Cena does, Orton does. I'm just wondering if the humanity of this comes into play where we don't want to beat Ric Flair's record. Is this something that shouldn't be tampered with? We fu*ked with The Undertaker's record, which I thought ... I personally loved. But do they want to take Flair's name out of the equation? Or do we want to leave it in there that Flair's tied with somebody? I don't know. The only reason I'm saying this is because Hunter loves Flair."

LaGreca added that the speculation around Cena and Orton potentially fighting to surpass Flair's record is because WWE has mentioned it in their programming, adding that something usually happens when WWE addresses such topics on air. Flair only won two world titles in WWE, with 8 of his 16 world title reigns coming in NWA and 6 in WCW, while Cena and Orton have won all their titles in WWE.

Advertisement