Booker T Reacts To New WWE Star Giulia's NXT Debut

WWE's Roxanne Perez has notched impressive victories against a string of tough opponents in her nearly half a year as NXT Women's Champion. But her toughest challenger to date may be one fans have yet to see compete in an NXT ring: Giulia. The former STARDOM and Marigold star made a bold statement at NXT No Mercy by simply walking to the ring. But according to Booker T on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, sometimes that's all it takes.

"She looked great," Booker said. "She plays the part very well. Just the walk to the ring tells you a whole lot, as far as if we're looking at a star or not. She's got star appeal. She looks good. She looked poised, composed. ... Hell of a debut. I want to see exactly how good Giulia is in the ring, if she's gonna pass the smell test ... We're gonna find out very, very quickly. 'Cause she's in the ring with none other than truly one of the best out there right now."

While WWE has made no official announcement regarding Giulia's in-ring debut, it seems likely to take place when "WWE NXT" makes the jump to the CW Network beginning October 1. This was further supported on the September 3 edition of "WWE NXT" when Giulia came face-to-face with Perez once again and simply said, "Me, you, CW." October 1 will mark NXT's shift from the USA network, where it has aired since 2019.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting creative plans for Giulia since her signing back in April, when she appeared in the crowd during NXT Stand and Deliver. According to reports, WWE urged Giulia to get wrist surgery around the time of her signing.