Thunder Rosa Calls This AEW Match One Of The Most Important Moments Of Her Career

Thunder Rosa made her AEW in-ring debut back in September 2020, when she faced off against future rival Serena Deeb ahead of that year's All Out pay-per-view, where she got a shot against then-AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida, for the title. Ahead of this weekend's All Out 2024, the promotion shared a brief clip looking back at Rosa's match with Shida, which caught the attention of "La Mera Mera."

"One of the most important moments in my career. One of the most memorable things I have done in 11 years of wrestling. Although [Hikaru Shida and I] are not seeing eye to eye right now, she helped me cement myself as the heart of this division," Rosa posted. Notably, she last stepped into the ring with Shida during a Fatal-Four Way on last week's "AEW Collision," but again couldn't come away with a win, as she, Queen Aminata, and Deeb all lost to the three-time Women's World Champion.

Only time will tell where Rosa ends up next in the AEW machine, and whether she'll capture gold again sometime soon. However, the Lucha Underground veteran had a heated feud with Deonna Purrazzo that spanned for months, after the two initially tagged together against Mariah May and Toni Storm. The final chapter of their rivalry culminated with a bloody Texas Bullrope Match, wherein she got a major victory over "The Virtuosa." In hindsight, even Rosa stressed the match was violent, but it ended up reminding her of the similarly bloody 2022 Cage Match she had with Britt Baker for the Women's World Championship.