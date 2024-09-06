Jim Ross Thinks This Match Can Steal The Show At AEW All Out 2024

Coming off All In, All Elite Wrestling will now pivot toward All Out, emanating from Chicago's NOW Arena on September 7. In anticipation of All Out, AEW commentator Jim Ross assessed the event card, which currently boasts eight matches, on his "Grilling JR" podcast. While many fans are expecting the reported main event of Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page to be the highlight of the pay-per-view, Ross believes another match also has the potential to do so, namely Will Ospreay vs. PAC.

"[Ospreay and PAC] have the potential to steal the show," Ross said. "I love both guys' games. They connect the dots; they tell good stories. They're physical. They lock up like men, and they have both had something to prove. Being from the United Kingdom I think gives them a little advantage in this deal because there's some nationalistic pride at stake as well. But I think as far as stylistically, they match up extremely positively ... They're both offensive-minded. They like to take chances, which could come back and bite somebody in the ass, always could, but execution is the key in this one. It'll be really fun to watch these cats."

For this occasion, Ospreay will be defending the International Championship against his fellow England native. PAC previously defeated the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, and Tomohiro Ishii in a four-way match to earn a shot at the respective title. For a while, it was unclear who PAC would challenge for the title at All Out, as Ospreay challenged MJF for the International Championship (formerly American Championship) at All In. Upon Ospreay's victory at All In, though, the match between him and PAC was set into place.

