Bully Ray Likens Swerve Strickland And Adam Page's AEW Feud To Classic Dark Comedy

The rivalry between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will arguably go down as one of the most personal and most violent in AEW history, with the latest chapter being marked by an act of arson on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently weighed in on the Page-Strickland feud on "Busted Open After Dark," likening it to a classic dark comedy film that centered on a bitter, and ultimately fatal, divorce battle.

"Dude, I don't know what you can possibly do to another man, other than the things that Swerve and Hangman have done to one another," Ray said. "This is like the movie 'War of the Roses,' only it's with two dudes. What's next? What, are you going to kill the dog and make paté out of him? That depends on what the paté is made of. Short of that, we know that Swerve showed up at Hangman's house, standing over the kid's crib."

"We heard from Swerve last week, saying that he showed back up at Hangman's house and watched Hangman take his pregnant wife to the hospital. I was shocked that Hangman didn't swing at him because it was so damn close together," Ray continued. "I guess Hangman, in that moment, thought, 'S***, I don't have to take a swing. I'm just gonna burn your house down,' and that's what he did."

Hot off the heels of Page's fiery retaliation, Strickland and Page will now reportedly main event AEW All Out in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match. There, Ray hopes to see Strickland and Page spark a bloody brawl inside the confines of the cage, with no outside weapons at their disposal.

