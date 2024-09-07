Tommy Dreamer Explains What AEW Needs To Do To Push Daniel Garcia

2024 has easily been the biggest year of Daniel Garcia's career, both in AEW and as a whole. He has challenged for both the TNT and International Championships, the former of which took place on pay-per-view, he has attracted interest from WWE due to his contract status, and is now fully engrossed in the biggest feud of his career with former AEW World Champion MJF.

Garcia has yet to pick up that big victory that signals AEW putting him amongst the stars they will push to the main event scene in the near future, after all, his Continental Classic run was anchored by the fact he couldn't get the job done until the very end. However, on "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer explained that "Red Death" needs to face a few more obstacles in order for that big victory to mean even more.

"I feel Daniel Garcia needs sympathy, and needs obstacles put in his way, kind of like this whole ... think of what led "Hangman" Page down this path," Dreamer said. "If you're going to try and push Daniel Garcia, yes he's had some good matches, I loved when he came on this show and got to see a completely different side of him, and he is an excellent spokesperson for AEW, but I would like to see him suffer a little bit more. He's been there already, and I think MJF is the guy who could help elevate him to that main event level." Garcia and MJF will battle at All Out on September 7, with MJF looking to get revenge on Garcia for costing him the International (formerly American) Championship at All In.

