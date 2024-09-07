Matt Hardy Would Love To See This AEW Star Retire Bryan Danielson

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is admittedly winding down his in-ring career, and said he would be done with full-time action once he dropped the championship he won from Swerve Strickland at All In. Danielson will put the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time at All Out in Chicago against The Elite's Jack Perry. The other main feud on the All Out card is a personal one, involving former champions Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. On a recent episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy talked about both matches, specifically speaking about who from the blood feud he would like to see take on the new champion, assuming Perry loses his shot. Hardy explained he would "love" to see Page beat Strickland, then Strickland try and get another win, but "Hangman" refuse to wrestle him.

"I think Hangman is going to be great as a heel. Obviously he's been so vicious. He's been such a d*******, just a really a malicious, terrible individual," Hardy said. "I would love to see that happen, if he was the guy that actually retired Danielson, take the title from him, whatever, and you could build back to the Swerve thing and I think there would be automatic equity in it already if they did that."

Page versus Strickland currently does not have any world title implications, but the two will be squaring off in a unsanctioned "lights out" steel cage match. Danielson previously issued a challenge for his title on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," which was answered by TNT Champion Perry, who pinned Danielson during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

